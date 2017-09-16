11 Decisions Southeast Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Made as they Ban IPOB's Activities
- 16/09/2017 07:31:00
- 1
- 0
- Following the ban on activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra governors of of the southeast region have been mandated to ensure compliance of the ban in their states
- The governors appealed to President Buhari to withdraw troops from the southeast
- They also reinforced their desire for the restructuring of the country after buttressing their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria
- The governors also insisted that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra must hold
The governors of of the southeast region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders on Friday, September 15, after a two-hour meeting arrived at the decision to ban activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu.
The meeting was attended by governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Willie Obiano. Imo state was represented by Eze Madumere, the state's deputy governor.
The meeting also had in attendance Chief Nnia Nwodo, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, and Gen. Adamu Abubakar, the general officer commanding, 82 Division, Enugu.
A statement after the meeting read: “Communique Arising from the emergency meeting of South East Governors Forum at the Exco Chambers Government House, Enugu, on Friday, 15th September, 2017
"In view of the prevailing security situation in the South East and its attendant consequences, the Southeast governors hereby resolves as follows:
1. All activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the committee of governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the Southeast zone, through their chairman, Southeast governors forum.
2. All governors of Southeast zone are to ensure compliance in their respective states.
3. Southeast governors forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.
4. We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.
5. We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra must hold.
6. Accordingly, we appeal to President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammad’s Buhari GCFR to please, withdraw the military in the southeast zone, while police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order.
7. Southeast governors have taken concrete steps to protect lives and properties of indigenes and non indigenes in the south east.
8. We are in touch with the Northern governors forum they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the north and we have also planned to exchange of visits between the Governors and to re-enforce the confidence of Nigerians in this respect.
9. In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the Southeast zone within this period. The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable.
10. We advice all residents of the Southeast to go about their normal businesses as government of each state is committed to protecting everybody.
11. Finally, we advise our people in the south east to please be law abiding.
The Defence Headquarters said the various activities of the IPOB group prompted this decision.
The DHQ disclosed that the Armed Forces had consequently profiled the IPOB as a terrorist organization.
Nnamdi Kanu, on his part, petitioned the European Union over the ongoing military operation in southeast region of Nigeria
ou can watch this NAIJ.com exclusive video of Nnamdi Kanu's lawyers reacting the army's invasion of his client's residence:
About Article Author
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Why We Are Protesting Against President Buhari - Charly Boy, Others Release Official Statement
- Underground Kidnappers Den At Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway: Lagos Police Arrest 7 Suspects
- How Mechanic In Kaduna Was Allegedly Killed By Police, Cousin Tells Story
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Boko Haram Is Political, Not Religious – 2face
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu