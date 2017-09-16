Home | Headlines | 11 Decisions Southeast Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Made as they Ban IPOB's Activities

Following the ban on activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra governors of of the southeast region have been mandated to ensure compliance of the ban in their states

The governors appealed to President Buhari to withdraw troops from the southeast

They also reinforced their desire for the restructuring of the country after buttressing their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria

The governors also insisted that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra must hold

The governors of of the southeast region, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other stakeholders on Friday, September 15, after a two-hour meeting arrived at the decision to ban activities of members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), led by Nnamdi Kanu.

The meeting was attended by governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dave Umahi, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Willie Obiano. Imo state was represented by Eze Madumere, the state's deputy governor.

The meeting also had in attendance Chief Nnia Nwodo, president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president, and Gen. Adamu Abubakar, the general officer commanding, 82 Division, Enugu.

A statement after the meeting read: “Communique Arising from the emergency meeting of South East Governors Forum at the Exco Chambers Government House, Enugu, on Friday, 15th September, 2017

"In view of the prevailing security situation in the South East and its attendant consequences, the Southeast governors hereby resolves as follows:

1. All activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the committee of governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the Southeast zone, through their chairman, Southeast governors forum.

2. All governors of Southeast zone are to ensure compliance in their respective states.

3. Southeast governors forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

4. We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.

5. We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra must hold.

6. Accordingly, we appeal to President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammad’s Buhari GCFR to please, withdraw the military in the southeast zone, while police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order.

7. Southeast governors have taken concrete steps to protect lives and properties of indigenes and non indigenes in the south east.

8. We are in touch with the Northern governors forum they have assured us of the safety of all our people living in the north and we have also planned to exchange of visits between the Governors and to re-enforce the confidence of Nigerians in this respect.

9. In keeping with our earlier position, we wish to assure Nigerians that full investigation is ongoing on all allegations of killings, maiming and other unlawful conduct in the Southeast zone within this period. The governors and the security agencies are in agreement that appropriate action will be taken against anyone found culpable.

10. We advice all residents of the Southeast to go about their normal businesses as government of each state is committed to protecting everybody.

11. Finally, we advise our people in the south east to please be law abiding.

The Defence Headquarters said the various activities of the IPOB group prompted this decision.

The DHQ disclosed that the Armed Forces had consequently profiled the IPOB as a terrorist organization.

Nnamdi Kanu, on his part, petitioned the European Union over the ongoing military operation in southeast region of Nigeria

