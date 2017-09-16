Home | Headlines | Breaking: El-Rufai Receives VP Osinbajo in Kaduna for Passing out Parade of Cadets of Nigerian Defence Academy (Photos)

- The vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Kaduna state

- Osinbajo is in Kaduna to attend the passing out parade of the cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy

- He was received by the Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai on Saturday, September 16, received the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Kaduna.

Osinbajo was in Kaduna to represent President Muhammadu Buhari for the passing out parade of the cadets of Nigerian Defence Academy in Afaka, Kaduna state.

Also present at the event were; Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello, all the service chiefs of the federation, royal fathers and other top government officials.

Osinbajo was received by the Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai. Source: Twitter, @GovKaduna

we earlier reported that Osinbajo was in Argungu town in Kebbi state on August 1, to commission the 120,000 metric tones per year WACOT rice mill.

The mill is a wholly private venture by WACOT limited and developed with the police support of the Kebbi state and federal government.

The mill is a N10 billion investment supported by an Outgrower Scheme comprising 6,000 rice farmers.

