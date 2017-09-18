Home | Headlines | Biafra: Arewa Youth‎s Reveals Nnamdi Kanu's Plan to Escape Through Cameroonian Borders
Fayose Responsible for Funding Terrorist Organisation IPOB - APC Reveals
JUST IN: Buhari Arrives in New York, to Address World Leaders

Biafra: Arewa Youth‎s Reveals Nnamdi Kanu's Plan to Escape Through Cameroonian Borders



  • 18/09/2017 00:55:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Biafra: Arewa Youth‎s Reveals Nnamdi Kanu's Plan to Escape Through Cameroonian Borders Nnamdi Kanu
The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is planning to escape Nigeria through the Cameroonian borders.

AYCF said it had intelligence reports, that Kanu was on his way to the Cameroon borders, from where he could easily flee from the country.

“We are aware that he is scheming to find a way of escape through Cameroonian borders, which is easier for him to move and run back to where he belongs.

“He is on his way looking for how to run to Cameroon and that we are aware from our intelligence reports,” the President of AYCF, Mallam Shettima Yerima, told Punch on Sunday in Jos.

Kanu and top IPOB leaders, were said to have gone into hiding following the declaration on Friday by the Nigerian Army, that IPOB was now a terrorist organisation.


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Biafra: Arewa Youth‎s Reveals Nnamdi Kanu's Plan to Escape Through Cameroonian Borders
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Abia State kinsman asks court to order IPOB leader’s arrest in UK

Abia State kinsman asks court to order IPOB leader’s arrest in UK

Nigerian Senators Earn $1.7m A Year Whilst The US President And UK PM Don't Even Get Half Of That!

Nigerian Senators Earn $1.7m A Year Whilst The US President And UK PM Don't Even Get Half Of That!

Man Beaten To Death Over A Tuber Of Yam, Meanwhile Those Stealing Billions Are Walking Free

Man Beaten To Death Over A Tuber Of Yam, Meanwhile Those Stealing Billions Are Walking Free

Latest Nigeria News