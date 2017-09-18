Home | Headlines | JUST IN: Buhari Arrives in New York, to Address World Leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived New York, US ahead of the United Nations General Assembly.

This was contained in a post by Femi Adesina, the special adviser to the president on media and publicity on Monday, September 18.

President Buhari with R-L: Governor Abdulaziz Yari, Ebonyi State Governor H.E. David Umahi and Ondo State Governor H.E. Rotimi Akeredolu. Credit: Facebook, Femi Adesina

The president got to the US on Sunday, September 17 and is expected to address world leaders at the General Assembly.

NAIJ.com had reported that after meeting with Kano, Borno and Sokoto governors, President Buhari left the state House for Abuja Airport on his way to the New York, the United State to participate in the 72nd session of UN general assembly.

NAIJ.com gathered that the Femi Adesina, the special adviser on media to President Muhammadu Buhari made the first announcement on Friday, September 15 that the president would leave Abuja on Sunday, September 17, for New York where he is expected to join other world leaders at the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 72).


