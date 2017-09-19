Home | Headlines | Breakforth Onwunbuya Says APC Must be Chased Out of Power to Save Nigeria

The National Coordinator, Freedom and Justice Movement (FJM), Dr Breakforth Onwunbuya, has warned that if power was not taken from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, there would no longer be Nigeria afterwards.

He said, the way the economy was being run, it could lead to mass exodus of Nigerians out of the country.

Onwunbuya, who is the immediate past Deputy National Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), handed this warning on Monday, during the meeting of stakeholders of the proposed Freedom and Justice Party (FJP) in Abuja.

He said the recent announcement that Nigeria had exited recession was a mere political propaganda aimed at deceiving Nigerians, stressing, “it has no atom of effect on the lives of common man on the street, even on the foodstuffs, materials and services”.

He said Nigerians were currently in bondage and tears, deprived of justice and suffering in the midst of abundance human and natural resources, which had led the youths into armed robbery, prostitution and brain drift.

To get out of the current quagmire, Onwunbuya said the solution was not in the APC or in the PDP, which he said had failed the country.

He said, the formation of FJP was the best thing that would ever happen to the country, boasting that, the new party would form merger with other strong parties, “to rescue and deliver Nigeria and Nigerians out of this eminent collapse”.

He said the new party would also awake and steer good governance and promote rule of law, justice and freedom for all, while also eradicating poverty.

To ensure the emergence of credible leaders ahead of 2019, the National Coordinator said the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) had given the green light for the party to be registered, saying the group had already met the requirement set out by the umpire.

With membership spread across the 36 states and 774 local government areas in Nigeria, the party promised to unseat President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC office holders across the country, come 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines