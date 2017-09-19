Home | Headlines | Buhari's UN Speech in Circulation is Fake - Presidency Cries Out

The Presidency has raised an alarm over a fake speech being circulated online as the 72nd United Nations General Assembly speech to be delivered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall that Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that President Buhari is currently in the United States to attend the UN assembly.

The president has been scheduled as the 8th speaker out of the 193 Head of States to speak at the UN.

The theme for this year’s UN debate is ‘Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for All on a Sustainable Planet’ and President Buhari is expected to speak today, September 19.

The Presidency, however took to twitter to dissociate itself from a speech circulating and being passed off as the one president Buhari is expected to deliver today.

The Presidency wrote: "There's a fake Speech circulating online as the text of President @MBuhari's #UNGA Address, to be delivered Tuesday. Please disregard it."

Meanwhile, the presidency has released pictures showing how President Muhammadu Buhari received briefing from top government officials ahead of his address to world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The briefing according to presidential media aide, Femi Adesina, took place on Monday, September 18, 2017.

