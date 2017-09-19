7 IPOB Members Land in Court for Alleged Murder While Operation Python Dance 2 Continues in Southeast
- They were charged with 12 counts which include the alleged killing of a police officer and the burning down of a station
- The suspects are now being remanded in prison till the next adjourned date
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has charged seven suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to court on a 12-count charge including alleged murder and arson.
The suspects were arraigned on Monday, September 18 but remanded in Aba prison by a Magistrates Court sitting in Abia state.
The suspects are Chinonso Ude, Maduabuchi Echereodo, Ukochukwu Ikechukwu, Okechukwu Daniel, Okezie Jeremiah, Chizuruoke Nwanmuo and Ifeanyi Sunday.
The Punch reports that they were accused of killing Cyril Nwosu, an assistant superintendent of police, and setting ablaze the Ariaria station.
The police said they recovered cars as exhibit concerning the incident.
Onllinenigeria.com learnt that one of the charges, marked MAN/ 132/ C/2017 and MAN/ 133C/2017, and presented before the court by the prosecuting counsel, ASP Nnamdi Ogbonna, stated: “That you, Chinonso Ude, Maduabuchi Echereodo, Ukochukwu Ikechukwu, Okechukwu Daniel, Ifeanyi Sunday, Okezie Jeremiah, Chizuruoke Nwazuo and others now at large, did have in your possession or control offensive weapons as members of the IPOB which you used to terrorise the public and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 10(1)(a) of the Abia state Prohibition of Terrorism, Kidnapping, Hostage-taking, the use of offensive weapon or explosives and Other Threatening Behavior Law No. 10 of 2009.”
In his defence, Charles Onuchukwu, the counsel for the first, second and sixth defendants, applied for bail for his clients and argued that the court does not have jurisdiction to entertain a case of murder, terrorism and kidnapping.
This same argument was posed by the prosecutor.
The magistrate, Ogbonna Adiele, thereafter ordered that the accused persons be remanded in the Aba prison while he adjourned the case till September 27, 2017 for ruling.
Onllinenigeria.com earlier reported that His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, who is the spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, said that God has not approved the Biafra agitation and that it will not succeed.
According to report, the spiritual leader said he has prayed against Biafra and that it will not come to pass.
