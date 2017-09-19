Ilaje First Class Monarch, Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole is Dead
The news of the monarch’S demise which started as a rumour on social media has been confirmed to DAILY POST by competent palace source.
The source, who pleaded anonymity said the kingmakers and other traditionalists in the town were performing the necessary rituals before the death of the Monarch can be announced publicly.
Besides, the Kingmakers of the town has said Oba Lawrence Omowole had long been reinstated as the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom.
It will be recalled that there were media reports that Oba Omowole has been allegedly deposed by kingmakers for alleged abuse of office.
Omowole was alleged to have removed Oba Beniah Idiogbe as the Alaboto of Aboto and installed a foreigner, one Oyetayo Ofoaye as the new king of the town.
But, in a press statement signed by the Yasere of Mahin land, High Chief Godwin Balogun debunked the media reports, saying that the issue between the monarch and the Mahin Kingmakers had been resolved in a meeting of Mahin Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs held recently.
According to the statement, ” Oba Lawrence Adetemi Omowole remains the Amapetu of Mahin Kingdom. ”
The Balogun further said the kingmakers pledged their supports and loyalty to the Monarch in his strive towards the development of Mahinland.
According to the statement, “That the Mahin Kingmakers pledge their supports, solidarity and loyalty to His Imperial Majesty in his avowed commitment to the progress and development of Mahinland and particularly ensuring the speedy inauguration of Oba Beniah Adeola Idiogbe as the Alaboto of Aboto in Mahin Kingdom.”
He expressed the appreciation of the kingmakers to the Governor of the State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi and other stakeholders in the state for their contributions and intervention in achieving ultimate peace.
Chief Balogun, however, assured members of the public, particularly sons and daughters of Mahin and residents within the kingdom of continued peace and the enabling environment for the pursuit of business and general well-being of all.
