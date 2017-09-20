Home | Headlines | Governor Okorocha Fires, Says Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB Have Brought Shame, Distrust to Us all

- Governor Rochas Okorocha says Igbo people play the worst politics in Nigeria

- Okorocha accuses IPOB of bringing distrust to the southeast people among Nigerians

- He says the Hausa man now believes he does not need Igbo people to win elections

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has described Igbo people as those that play the worst politics in Nigeria just as he again condemned the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Sun reports that Okorocha said Igbo play the worst politics among the ethnic and geopolitical zones in the country while speaking with journalists.

He said for the ethnic group to reclaim its relevance in the country’s power equation, the people must review their political strategy.

“Igbo have to change their strategy, in order to reclaim their relevance in Nigeria’s power equation. Quote me anywhere, Igbo play the worst politics in Nigeria.

“Today, Hausa have realised they can win an election without Igbo.

“Hitherto, Hausa used to think they could not win elections without Igbo. Now, they believe with the combined massive populations of Lagos and Kano, they no longer need Igbo to win, hence, the latest alliance between Hausa and Yoruba.

“So, where is Igbo today in Nigerian politics?” Okorocha asked.

He added: “I’ve always said Igbo have this feeling of abandonment.

“IPOB would have made better impact if they had operated under any other name other than Biafra, to push their demand for equity in sharing of the nation’s political and economic resources. The call for secession was childish.

“IPOB should have fought their struggle like the Niger Delta youths, Arewa youths and Yoruba group.

“Who is Nnamdi Kanu to ask Rochas to follow him to war?

“Check it out, no Hausa man living in the southeast owns a duplex neither can you see a Yoruba man who lives in a room and parlour apartment of his own or an investment worth N20 million.

“But, should Nigeria break up today, Igbo will lose trillions in properties and other investments in Lagos, the North and other parts of the country. This is why we all must condemn IPOB’s call for break up.”

According to Okorocha, IPOB has succeeded in creating distrust for the Igbo people among other tribes by their agitation for secession.

“The southsouth has produced a president, the southwest has produced a president and vice president while the North has produced many presidents.

“By political calculation, it was expected that very soon, Igbo would have a chance to produce the president, but, the same Igbo want to break away from Nigeria. Where is our wisdom?

“Regrettably, IPOB activities has created fears in the minds of Hausa and other ethnic nationalities in the country, that, once Igbo becomes president, they would secede.

“So, where are we? This is why I said IPOB were childish in their struggle. We should all condemn the call for secession because if Nigeria breaks up, Igbo will lose.

“Igbo need to change their strategy and political calculation, to remain relevant in Nigerian politics,” Okorocha rounded off,” he said.

Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that Governor Rochas Okorocha recently lashed out at those agitating for Biafra describing it as child’s play and that no reasonable Igbo person will support it.

The governor made this statement on Wednesday, September 13, when he led a delegation of the Progressive Governors’ Forum on a visit to internally displaced persons, and victims of the recent flood disaster in Benue state.

