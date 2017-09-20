Home | Headlines | Biafra: Femi Adesina Says He Can’t Confirm if Buhari Endorsed Proscription of IPOB
  • 20/09/2017 01:24:00
  • 1
  • 0
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says he can neither confirm nor deny whether President Muhammadu Buhari okayed the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a terrorist organisation.

Adesina said this in response to questions he was asked during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday.

Asked whether the President endorsed the proscription, he replied: “I read the report also online today, but it is not something I have discussed with him.

“So, I can’t confirm or deny whether that actually came up before he left the country.”

The Presidential aide is, however, certain that Nigeria would continue its push for the repatriation of stolen funds.

“It (talk about repatriation of funds) had come up in one meeting yesterday and it will still come up. Tomorrow, he (President Buhari) is going to hold a bilateral meeting with the United Nations Secretary-General, you can be sure that is going to be part of what will be discussed,” Adesina said.


