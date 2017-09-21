Home | Headlines | Buhari Meets With Trump at UN General Assembly
Buhari Meets With Trump at UN General Assembly



  21/09/2017
President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, met the United States President, Donald Trump.

The meeting took place at a Luncheon, in honour of selected African heads on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

At the event, Trump has said he has many friends who go to Africa to “get rich”.

On Tuesday, Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina confirmed he will meet with Trump.

“It is a lunch meeting, actually, tomorrow. And there are going to be nine African countries. Nigeria is one of them. There are eight others. So, it is a lunch meeting.

“You can then imagine that there would be a lot of chit chat over lunch on issues that pertain to Africa because all the presidents there with the American President are going to be African presidents,” Adesina stated.


