Breaking: President Buhari to leave New York for Medical Appointment in London

- Sahara Reporters states that President Muhammadu Buhari will be travelling to London

- The online newspaper noted that the president would depart today Thursday, September 21, to see his UK doctors

- The president addressed world leaders on Tuesday, September 19, in New York for the 72nd session of UN general assembly

Online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, has reported that President Muhammadu Buhari will leave New York for London today, September 21.

The newspaper in a tweet on Thursday, September 21, also reported that the president is going to London to see his doctors on Saturday, September 23, for a scheduled medical appointment.

FLASH: @NGRPresident Buhari To Leave New York for London Today, To See His UK Doctors On Saturday For A Scheduled Medical Appointment pic.twitter.com/Uyygc5F01O — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) September 21, 2017

Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesperson, on Friday, September 15, in a statement said Buhari will transit through London on his way back to the country.

Meanwhile President Buhari revealed the content of the conversation between him and President Donald Trump of the US in New York. Read more:

The US president hosted select African heads of state on Wednesday, September 20 on the side-line of the United Nations General Assembly.

In a post on his official Facebook page, President Buhari revealed that they discussed the US’ support for Nigeria especially in the area of corruption and terrorism.

He also appreciated Trump’s call to him in London and for also fulfilling his promise of supplying arms to support the fight against Boko Haram.

