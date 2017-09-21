Home | Headlines | Bisola Addresses The United Nations General Assembly in New York on Issues Affecting Girls’ Education in Nigeria
Bisola Addresses The United Nations General Assembly in New York on Issues Affecting Girls’ Education in Nigeria



First runner-up of Big Brother Naija reality TV show 2017, Bisola Aiyeola, is still in New York attending the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly as a ONE ambassador.

Yesterday, she addressed the #Goalkeepers17 on issues affecting girls’ education in Nigeria. Read some excerpts of her speech below…

“If I didn’t have an education I likely wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be an ambassador for ONE or be at #UNGA

“Raising issues on girl child education online is important. You never know who’s watching and going to take action”

“We are using social media to urge governments to put policies in place that will improve Nigerians’ lives”

“You don’t have to wait for government. We all can make a difference by helping one girl at a time get education”


