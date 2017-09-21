Home | Headlines | Lai Mohammed Reveals Why UK Government Refused to Shut Down Radio Biafra

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has admitted that the Nigerian government attempted to shut down Radio Biafra but failed.

The radio station which operates from London, United Kingdom was established by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kani.

Lai Mohammed says UK government refused to shut it down, because it (UK) saw the group as exercising its freedom of expression.

However, Dailypost reports he added that the government would not rest until IPOB was stopped.

“It is incontrovertible that some people in diaspora contribute money to IPOB, where does he (Nnamdi Kanu) get his money from?

“We know this as a fact. Again there are a few very knotty diplomatic issues which you need to skip, for instance, who does not know that the IPOB internal radio is located in London? We know the diplomatic moves we have been taking and approaching the UK… all the damages it has done…. But they don’t see it that way, for them it’s about freedom of expression,” he told State House correspondents on Wednesday.

“If we have a person in Nigeria openly soliciting arms to come and fight the UK, what would you think of, would you consider that freedom of expression?

“And this is a country that also has had a history, what did IRA do to be labelled a terrorist organisation? They were planting bombs, they were fighting the British army.

“I don’t want any diplomatic row, we know for a fact where the funding is coming from and we are going to stop them, but it is difficult to stop them. We have been working on it and we will not stop,” he said.

