Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB's Activities Putting Lives of 11.6m Igbos at Risk – Governor Ikpeazu

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has declared that the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the leadership of Nnamdi Kanu has the lives of 11.6million Igbos residing outside the South East at risk.

Ikpeazu made the remark while reacting to the deployment of soldiers to the South East.

Addressing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the governor assured that Igbos were free to go about their businesses in any part of the country.

According to the governor, “First and foremost, I think based on our relationship with our brothers from northern Nigeria, represented by the governors, we have been assured that every part of Nigeria is safe for every Nigerian including Igbos to continue their businesses and enterprises.

“I want to announce that the population of Igbos outside Ibo enclave is about 11.6 million. You don’t play with such a large number of lives.

“So, we all have to be careful, the press, the leadership at the state level, the leadership at the federal government level, everybody.

“I think we should be guided by the rule of law and grow confidence in the Nigerian citizen that under our laws, he is protected.”

