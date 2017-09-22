Lai Mohammed Punches Wike Over "Minister Stoking the Embers of Disharmony in Nigeria" Comment
- 22/09/2017 04:09:00
- 1
- 0
- Wike also mentions poor governance, marginalisation and other issues as plaguing Nigeria
- Alhaji Mohammed reacts saying he does not want to elevate Wike to a decent human being
Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state, on Thursday, September 22, urged Nigerians to ask Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister, to stop allegedly peddling utterances that heat up the polity.
In reaction, Alhaji Mohammed said Wike was only looking for a way he would react and elevate the governor to a decent human being.
“I cannot join words with Wike because doing so would mean elevating him to a decent human being,” the minister, who had continuously ensured Nigerians are kept abreast of issues of national development in relation to the administration of Muhammadu Buhari, told Onlinenigeria.com.com on the phone.
Wike, who spoke during while declaring open the All Nigeria Editors Conference holding in Port Harcourt, said Nigeria was in crisis because of four major challenges which he said are “poor governance, nepotism, marginalization and state-sponsored repression continue to do violence to national unity and cohesion.”
Wike’s spokesperson, Simeon Nwakaudu, quoted the governor as urging “all well-meaning Nigerians to call on the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, to stop stoking the embers of disharmony and divisions in the polity with his irresponsible utterances and wild allegations against members of opposition political parties.”
The governor said: “We are only pretending we think that all is well with our country. The country is in crisis as poor governance, nepotism, marginalization and state-sponsored repression continue to do violence to nation unity and cohesion.
"At times like this, the country needs forthright leadership and consensus building to steer the ship of state from the wrong direction it is headed to safer grounds.
"Nigerians of goodwill must therefore call the minister of information to stop stoking the ambers of disharmony and divisions in the polity with his irresponsible utterances and wild allegations against members of opposition political parties.”
He added: "For some of us therefore, there is nothing nobler than being counted on this path and as long as God gives us breathe we shall remain in the trenches fighting for our democratic rights and freedoms until victory is ultimately achieved.
"But, we also believe that this is a fight that should and must be led by the media for full effect and agenda setting.
“This calls for greater vigilance and courage in giving effective voice to the contending issues and taking personal responsibility for factuality.It can’t be otherwise.”
He lamented that despite the monumental achievements of his administration, the opposition in the state has continued to undermine his government with tacit support from the federal government and a politically inclined police.
He said: “Therefore, when a supposed opposition goes beyond the bonds of decency in conjuring lies to rubbish and undermine every effort of ours to serve and advance the progress of the state, then the media owes society the duty to investigate and expose their mischievous intentions with the facts at their disposal.
"At any rate, those who live in glass houses, they say, should avoid throwing stones. As our representatives in the federal government, are they not responsible for attracting development projects to Rivers state?”
An indigene of the state also replied Wike:
Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported how Governor Nyesom Wike urged the church to speak up against the "illegal and corrupt" action of the federal government under President Muhammadu Buhari.
Wike said such effort from the church will prevent Nigeria from drifting into crisis.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Why We Are Protesting Against President Buhari - Charly Boy, Others Release Official Statement
- Underground Kidnappers Den At Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway: Lagos Police Arrest 7 Suspects
- How Mechanic In Kaduna Was Allegedly Killed By Police, Cousin Tells Story
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Boko Haram Is Political, Not Religious – 2face
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu