Turkish Ambassador Probed Over illegal Shipment of Arms to Nigeria

The Turkish ambassador to Nigeria, Hakan Çakıl, has been summoned by the Nigerian government following illegal shipment of arms from his country to Nigeria.

This Days reports that the meeting between ambassador Çakıl and representatives of the Nigerian government is expected to take place on Friday, September 22.

The comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col Hameed Ali (rtd.) spoke on the scheduled meeting on Thursday, September 21.

The customs boss made the disclosure after the Tin-Can Island command of the customs service intercepted another 2,671 rifles illegally imported into Nigeria from Turkey.

Ali said President Muhammadu Buhari had discussed the issue with the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, at the 72 session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Customs Service arrested and detained 28 officers working at the Tin Can Island port on Wednesday, September 20, following the interception of over 1,500 rifles, Vanguard reports.

The development comes on the heels of the resolve of the command to fish out and prosecute officers who were part of the scheme to clear the container which brought in the weapons.

Onlinenigeria.com gathers that the affected officers are being interrogated to ascertain their level of involvement and many more officers are likely to be detained over the development.

According to a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity, after the service has conducted a thorough investigation, the detained officers would be charged to court, alongside their civilian collaborators.

