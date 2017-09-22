EFCC Investigates Ibori’s Ally, Senator Nwaoboshi Over N2.7billion Scandal
- Senator Nwaoboshi was said to have misappropriated N2.7billion
- The EFCC said that despite following the process, the senator has refused to visit its office for interrogation
The lawmaker representing Delta north senatorial district, Peter Nwaoboshi, who is a self-acclaimed ‘loyalist’ of convicted former governor of Delta state, Chief James Ibori, has reportedly shunned several invitations from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Punch reports that after the EFCC invited him, the commission was asked to invite the senator by writing through the clerk of the National Assembly.
“Despite following the process, the senator has refused to come to our office for interrogation,” a source at the EFCC said.
Onlinenigeria.com gathered that Nwaoboshi, who has been linked to the misapplication of a N1.2bn bank loan, has also been accused of a N1.5bn contract scam involving the Delta state Government.
A detective at the EFCC told Punch that in 2014, the lawmaker, through his company, Bilderberg Enterprises Limited, received a contract of N1.5bn to supply brand new construction equipment to the Delta State Direct Labour Agency.
However, the lawmaker allegedly supplied the state government with used goods and passed them off as new.
As part of investigations, the EFCC was said to have written the Nigeria Customs Service to verify if the equipment were new or not.
According to Punch, Customs noted that the equipment, including trucks, which were imported were merely refurbished.
Nwaoboshi allegedly used part of the diverted funds to buy a 12-storey building at 27 Marina Road, Apapa, Lagos.
The building, which belonged to the Delta state government, was bought at the cost of N805m.
A Federal High Court in Lagos had in April ordered the temporary forfeiture of the building.
Justice Abdulaziz Anka made the forfeiture order after entertaining an ex parte application brought before him by the EFCC.
Joined with Nwaoboshi in the application were his two companies – Golden Touch Construction Project Limited, and Bilderberg Enterprises Limited.
In a related development, the senator has also been linked to a N1.2bn bank loan scam.
Sources said as a member of the board of Nexim Bank in 2014, Nwaoboshi was granted a loan of N1.2bn under the Local Industrial Growth Scheme.
The money was meant for the purchase of equipment and electrical materials but the senator allegedly diverted part of the funds to acquire properties in Lagos.
When contacted, Nwaoboshi neither denied nor confirmed the invitations. He however stated that it would be prejudice for him to speak on the matter as it was before a court.
“The matter is before the court. That issue is before the court and I don’t want to comment on it. I am a lawyer; I cannot comment on it,” he said.
Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com had previously reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) reportedly applied for the forfeiture of over N1.823 billion by some consultants hired by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF).
