Federal Government Traces Secret Paris Account to IPOB
- 23/09/2017 01:37:00
- 1
- 0
- Some Nigerians are said to have made huge deposits into the account
- Information minister Lai Mohammed met with French ambassador who promised to do something about the account
- The ambassador said France will not support any terrorist group against the federal government
- FG is expected to acquire list of funders of IPOB’s secret account soon
Emerging reports say that the federal government has traced a secret bank account to Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group.
The Nation reports that available intelligence says funds in the account were used by IPOB for its activities across the world.
Some Nigerians were also discovered to have made huge deposits into the account in support of the group.
It also reports that the French ambassador to Nigeria Denys Gauer on Friday met with information minister Lai Mohammed, and while the details of the meeting were not clear yet, France was said to have given Nigeria some assurances on IPOB.
The European power reportedly assured that it won’t support terrorist activities against Nigerian government.
It also said it would take action when IPOB’s secret account was revealed to it because it was not aware of its existence.
The Nation quoted a top security source as saying: “Intelligence gathering has led to the discovery of an account in Paris into which some Nigerians in the Diaspora remit funds to support IPOB.
“From the said account, funds were being drawn for the activities of IPOB at home and abroad. The relevant security agencies did a thorough job and provided incontrovertible evidence on the basis of which the government proscribed the terrorist organisation.
“These Nigerians in the Diaspora are using France as a clearing house.
“Investigations also confirmed inflows into the account from Holland, Hungary, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Turkey, Singapore and other parts of Europe.
“In fact, a football tournament was recently organised in Senegal to raise funds for IPOB.
“As a matter of fact, the account is being used to get money from a lot of people in the Diaspora.
“What many Nigerians did not know is that the Minister of Information and Culture was talking on the basis of credible intelligence report.”
The source added: “With cooperation by the international community, especially relevant countries, we will soon get the list of all the people remitting funds into the account in Paris.”
Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com reported earlier that the leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu has challenged the court decision to proscribe his group.
Kanu, in a motion on notice filed against an order made by the Federal High Court on Wednesday, September 20, said the order proscribing IPOB as a terrorist organization is illegal.
The motion also stressed that the IPOB is a non-violent group and that the Abuja Division of the Federal High made its order based on a motion ex-parte without the presence of other party or parties involved in the matter.
