Group Seeks Orji’s Arrest, Prosecution Over Alleged N2.6bn Misappropriation

A group, known as the Concerned Citizens of Nigeria, has called for the immediate resumption of a suit involving the former Governor of Abia State, Chief Theodore Orji, in a case of an alleged misappropriation of over N2.6 billion belonging to the state government between March, 18 2003 to December 2005.

Orji, who is now the senator representing Abia Central Senatorial District in the senate was the chief of staff to former Governor Orji Kalu between 1999 and 2007.

The group in a letter to the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, stated that the former governor and other government officials from the state were charged to court in a case no: FHC/L/ 45C/2007 before the Federal High Court, Lagos, but he was granted bail by the Court of appeal, Lagos on May, 29 2007 when he became governor.

CCN in the latter dated August 2, 2017 singed by Mr. Taiwo Akinyele, which was cited by our correspondent, stated that the prosecution of the former governor was stalled as result of his immunity by operation of law.

The group pointed out that two years after the immunity of the former governor ceased, the prosecution of the case against him has not resumed till date.

It alleged that no effort had been made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (the prosecuting Agency), the office of the attorney General of the federation and the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to prosecute Orji as required by law and in consonance with the anti-corruption drive of the Federal Government.

The letter read in part, “The non-prosecution/recovery of the said huge sums of money gives credence to the fact that the former governor is untouchable and above the law of the land as he has flippantly boasted in several quarters.”

The group, which stated that it wrote the letter in line with the “whistle blowing” policy and fight against corruption of the Federal Government, urged Sagay to intervene urgently and ensure the resumption and prosecution of the 100 charges against the former governor in the interest of justice and the people of the state.