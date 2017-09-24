Home | Headlines | Nigeria Customs Service Names The Importer Of Guns Intercepted At Tin Can Island Port
Nigeria Customs Service Names The Importer Of Guns Intercepted At Tin Can Island Port



Staff K
  • 24/09/2017 20:05:00
- The Nigeria Customs Service has named the importer of the guns that was impounded at the Tin Can Island port

- An investigation report named Great James Oil and Gas Ltd as the importer of the arms

- The Tin-Can Island command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had intercepted 2,671 rifles illegally imported into Nigeria from Turkey

The Nigeria Customs Service, on Thursday, September 21, named Great James Oil and Gas Ltd as the importer of the haul of 470 guns that was impounded at the Tin Can Island port last week.

According to Daily Trust's investigation, three individuals with residences in Abuja and Lagos own the company named in the illegal importation of arms.

The Customs boss Col Hameed Ali (rtd), said Great James Oil and Gas Ltd used a vessel, AVS Arkas Africa, to ferry the weapons into Nigeria, but did not name the owners of the company. 


