Home | Headlines | I’m Not Promoting IPOB – Fayose Cries out

He, however, said the government must address agitations through dialogue and not military might.

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, says he is not a promoter of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

Fayose said this in a series of tweets on his official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The governor said, “Let the use of brute force be the last option in matters of agitation. Battles can be won without the use of force. Having said that, I am not promoting IPOB, but Buhari should lead Nigeria with equity and justice.

“In every family there are both the good and bad people. Agitation is normal in every society but the way to go about it is to tread cautiously. I’m not for division of Nigeria. But the Federal Government should engage in more of dialogue with agitating groups; use carrot and stick approach instead of guns.”

Fayose said Nigeria must be restructured in order to promote fairness and equity.

Fayose further advised the All Progressives Congress to include members of the opposition in the Governor Nasir el-Rufai restructuring committee.

He added, “What this government needs to do is to restructure and this matter should not be handled by the APC. It should not be a party affair. Using brute force is not democratic. Running a democracy should not be by propaganda. Democracy is not autocracy.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines