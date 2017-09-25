Home | Headlines | Army Arrest Two Men Transporting 15 Bags of Marijuana to Lagos
Army Arrest Two Men Transporting 15 Bags of Marijuana to Lagos



  • 25/09/2017 01:33:00
Soldiers attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State, have arrested two men suspected to be dealers in marijuana.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations of the brigade, Captain Ojo Adelegan, said the suspects were arrested at the Owena military checkpoint.

According to him, the suspects were inside a black Toyota Corolla with number plate, Lagos KSF 492 AS, filled with 15 bags of marijuana when they were arrested.

He said: “As they (suspects) approached the checkpoint, the driver of the vehicle refused to stop; it took the effort of our men on sentry duty, which fired a round of ammunition, to stop the driver, who abandoned the car and ran into the bush.

“Our soldiers recovered 15 bags of Indian hemp (cannabis) and N71,354 cash from the car. The suspects said the Indian hemp was purchased at Ogbese town and was being moved to Lagos.”

Adelegan stated that the suspects and other items recovered had been handed over to the Ondo State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.


