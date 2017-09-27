Home | Headlines | 'Our Son is Missing, Produce Him Now' - Nnamdi Kanu's Family to Nigerian Army

The family of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has asked the Nigeria Army to produce him, saying that his whereabouts remain unknown weeks after the raid on their Afaraukwu Umuahia family house. The family is alleging that Nnamdi Kanu is in the custody of the army.

This came as Catholic Bishop of Umuahia Diocese, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji condemned the military exercise code-named Egwu Eke 11, describing it as a tale of terror, blood and tears. But the army has, in a swift reaction, denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the IPOB leader.

The Deputy Director, Public Relations, 82 Division, Colonel Sagir Musa said he did not know about the arrest of Kanu.

“I am not aware of his arrest,” Musa said. But Kanu’s younger brother, Emma insisted that he strongly believed that his elder brother was captured by the army during the raid. He also claimed that the whereabouts of his parents HRM Eze Israel Kanu, and Lolo Sally Kanu are not known since after the attack.

He called on the military to release him to the police. “It is either they captured him or killed him when they attacked our house.

If they captured him, they should release him to the police and if they killed him, they should produce the corpse because he was last seen moments before the raid,” Emmanuel Kanu said. He claimed that the family had been searching for the IPOB leader and his parents since after the military attack but without any clue of their whereabouts.

