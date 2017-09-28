Home | Headlines | Looted Funds: Buhari Minister Reveals FG was Unaware the USA Was Monitoring GEJ’s Men

- Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has disclosed that the federal government did not know that some members of the Jonathan administration were being monitored by the USA for ‘suspicious’ activities

- An indicting conversation between Diezani Alison-Madueke, former Petroleum Minister in the GEJ administration, and her associates were leaked in July

- Onyeama disclosed that corrupt individuals had used sophisticated means to stash wealth away in foreign countries, and that the Buhari administration was making efforts to recover looted funds

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that the federal government was unaware that telephone conversations of members of the Jonathan administration were being monitored by the USA, The Cable reports.

Onlinenigeria.com gathers that the USA was monitoring the conversations of Jonathan’s men, in order to get information about some ‘suspicious’ investments made in the country.

An incriminating telephone conversation between former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and her associates- Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore- was leaked in July.

During the conversation, the embattled ex-minister was heard scolding Aluko about his extravagant ways, warning him that it could attract attention.

Onyeama disclosed that the Buhatri administration has been discovering various sums of looted funds stashed away in foreign countries, and stated that the government was making efforts to recover such monies.

He stated: “On the issue of how much is stolen from the country, it’s an ongoing thing.

“We have been discovering all the time because you see the sophistication that there is today in hiding money around the world is amazing.

“Even western countries themselves have a lot of problems and it takes them a lot of time, and they discovered about the Panama papers.

“Nobody knew about all those funds illegally stashed until you suddenly had the revelations under the Panama papers.

“So it’s really an ongoing thing and then new ones coming up all the time.

“As you saw recently, we never knew about the US eavesdropping on some telephone conversations of members of the previous government and private sectors talking about investments that were made in the United States.

“It just suddenly came out like that, so it’s an ongoing thing.”

Recall that Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that a former United States of America ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, described Nigeria's former minister of petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, as arrogant, greedy, and vain.

Campbell said Diezani's extravagant lifestyle – ranging from multiple hotel suites in the same city on the same trip, to private planes and private palaces costing millions (if not billions) of naira- was notorious.

