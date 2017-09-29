Home | Headlines | Osinbajo Charges Nigerian Universities to Start Training Nation-builders, Not Job Seekers

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has charged Nigerian universities to be the training grounds for graduates who are nation-builders and not just job-seekers.

He said higher institutions of learning should ordinarily be the domain of problem-solving, as well as a breeding house for nation-builders.

Osinbajo stated this at the Redeemer’s University Convocation ceremony held in Ede, Osun State on Thursday.

He canvassed for paradigm shift in the universities’ curriculum, to make its products more adaptable to global trend.

“We need to begin to have innovators and courageous initiators of start-up business straight from the university,” he said.

Osinbajo noted that the world was becoming more challenging, as phenomenon like climate change, terrorism were becoming issues in Africa.

The Vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Debo Adeyewa, in his speech lauded the parents of the students for investing in them.

“I wish to congratulate the parents of our graduates for your perseverance and sacrifices, you have made the right choice by investing in their future through the Redeemer’s University. These wards will be a pride to you, the nation and the generation.

“Redeemer’s University’s service delivery in terms of academic has been greatly enhanced, our academic quality assurance remains the best in the country”, he said.

He urged the graduands to be steadfast in their future endeavours, saying” as divine champions, your must fight the ills of this nation”.

