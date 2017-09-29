Home | Headlines | “Let This go” – Actress Uche Jombo Reacts to Tonto Dikeh and Azuka Ogujiuba fight, Tonto Responds

Nollywood Actress, Uche Jombo has delved in, into the ongoing Tonto Dikeh/Azuka Ogujiuba and her ex-husband, Churchill’s issue, urging the mother of one to calm down.

She left a comment on Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram post saying;

“Tee please let this go. You owe no one an explanation.”

Tonto Dikeh replied the comment, saying she can’t sit and watch another woman slander her because of a bribe.

“Sisterly please take out time to watch Azuka’s interview… I have grown above all of this, I am in a happy place and things are going great. But I wouldn’t seat and watch a fellow woman slander me because she got bribed!!

I have only granted one interview but almost 10 from the other end… I have been too quiet sisterly it is not by force to be married not do I owe anyone an explanation.

I would rather be single than stay in an extreremly, physically, verbally and spiritual abusive marriage”.

Read the exchange below: