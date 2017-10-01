FG blasts Cameroun for deporting more than 100,000 Nigerians
Dabiri-Erewa in a statement by her Media Assistant, Abdul-Rahman Balogun, called the deportation of the Nigerians who fled their homes to escape the Boko Haram insurgency as worrisome and inhuman.
She said that Cameroon should heed the UN’s call on all countries to protect refugees fleeing the carnage in the North-East of Nigeria and not to return them there.
“This unfriendly attitude of the Camerounian soldiers to Nigerian asylum seekers is really worrisome,’’ Dabiri-Erewa said.
She appealed to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and other West African regional groups to prevail on Cameroun to be “their brothers’ keeper in a situation like this’’.
She said that deportations, according to Human Rights Watch, defied UN refugee agency’s plea not to return anyone to North-East of Nigeria until the security and human rights situation had improved considerably.
The presidential aide said that a 55-page Human Rights report entitled “They Forced Us onto Trucks like Animals: Cameroon’s Mass Forced Return and Abuse of Nigerian Refugees,” condemned the act.
The report, according to her, states that since early 2015, Cameroonian soldiers had tortured, assaulted, and sexually exploited Nigerian asylum seekers in remote border areas.
She said that the report added that the soldiers also denied the Nigerians access to the UN refugee agency, and summarily deported, often violently, tens of thousands to Nigeria.
“It also documents violence, poor conditions and unlawful movement restrictions in Cameroon’s only official camp for Nigerian refugees as well as conditions recent returnees face in Nigeria,’’ she said.
Dabiri-Erewa said that Cameroun’s forced returns breached UN principles, which prohibited forceful return of refugees and asylum seekers to persecution and, under regional standards in Africa, to situations of generalised violence such as in Nigeria’s North-East.
