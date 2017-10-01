Home | Headlines | Nigerian Lady Was Walked Down the Aisle by Her Mother After her father Refused (PHOTOS)
  • 01/10/2017 07:20:00
Beautiful Nigerian lady, Vivienne Ikechi Ajoku has revealed how she was walked down the aisle on her wedding day by her mother.

Vivienne revealed this in a post she shared on her Instagram page were she narrated how her father refused to walk her down the aisle.

Still in the spirit of celebrating the moment, she also noted that her mother had her when she was 15 years old.

Beautiful Nigerian lady reveals how she was walked down the aisle by her mother

Vivienne and her mother: Photo credit: Instagram/vienstylez

She captioned her post; "Oh! the grieve I got because I asked my mother who had me at the age of 15, to walk me down the aisle. I appreciate the idea of having a great dad walk the child down, but when my own father refuses to be present in my life should I killl myself . I found great joy in having a female marry myself and @ajpapa_1 and an even greater joy honouring @vienstylezmum for doing her best in creating a better future for me. Cheers to the #motherofthebride."

Beautiful Nigerian lady reveals how she was walked down the aisle by her mother

Vivienne in her traditional wear: Photo credit: Instagram/vienstylez

We wish her happily ever after.


