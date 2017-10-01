Home | Headlines | Two Pastors try to Heal a Mentally Challenged Woman in Surelere, Lagos (Video)
Two Pastors try to Heal a Mentally Challenged Woman in Surelere, Lagos (Video)



Two Pastors where seen on Saturday, September 30th trying to heal a mentally challenged woman on the streets of Surulere, Lagos.

Both men can be seen laying hands on the woman trying to make her sane again.

Shouts of ‘Be free in Jesus name’, ‘Get out!’, can be heard, with the woman screaming and struggling with both men.

It’s unclear if the woman regained her sanity.

