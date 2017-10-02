Home | Headlines | UK Special Forces Hunt Osama Bin Laden's Son in 'Kill or Capture' Mission

Osama bin Laden's son is being hunted in a "kill or capture" mission by UK special forces.

Hamza bin Laden, 28, has followed in his evil dad's footsteps to head terror group al-Qaeda .

Now US and British intelligence officers are believed to have listed him as being among their most wanted targets.

Hamza disappeared from his father's remote safe house in Pakistan weeks before Osama was shot dead by US Navy Seals in 2011.

He is now said to want revenge for the killing and is believed to be plotting an attack on the West .

Hamza re-emerged from hiding two years ago and has since issued twisted video messages praising "lone wolf" attacks in London, while calling on militants across the globe to take action.

He is understood to want to re-build is father's terror organisation and is said to have been spotted in Syria in May.

A Joint Coalition Special Operations Unit, including 40 SAS soldiers, have reportedly been flown in to Syria on a covert mission to find Hamza and his gang.

He is now considered in the top 10 "high-value" targets being hunted by Coalition forces deployed on Operation Shader.

