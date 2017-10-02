Home | Headlines | Marine Police Allegedly Kill Boat Transporter in Warri
Marine Police Allegedly Kill Boat Transporter in Warri



  • 02/10/2017 02:56:00
Marine Police officers in Warri, in the early hours of Sunday, allegedly shot dead a boat transporter, Akpobolokaemi Duke.

The deceased is a native of Enekorogha Community, in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The National President of the Foundation For Human Rights And Antiy-Corruption Crusade, FHRACC, Alaowei Cleric confirmed the report in a statement made available to DAILY POST in Warri.

Cleric claimed that the deceased was coming to Warri to ferry passengers back to the riverine communities when the Police from Marine Police department shot him dead.

“We discovered that the Marine Police actually has a squad in the river, who specialises in extorting money from commercial boats along Warri river.

“Mr. Akpobolokaemi was one of the victims of their unlawful extortion in the river. We do not know why they chose to murder him in cold blood,” he alleged.

Cleric described the deceased as a transporter who has been driving flying boat in the river, stressing that he does not involve in any criminal activity.‎

He added that even the boat he was driving before his gruesome murder did not carry any suspicious object.

Cleric stated that the unprovoked killing of a law-abiding citizen by the police was unlawful and such act must not go unpunished.

According to him, “The perpetrators of this brutal murder of Akpobolokaemi Duke must be brought to book.

“We are calling on the Commissioner of Police, Delta State to immediately investigate the incident and punish the culprits appropriately. Let the Police build public confidence by checkmating incidences of extra-judicial killings.

“Now that the Inspector-General of Police has ordered the dismantling of road blocks on the roads, we appeal to the Police hierarchy to also order immediate withdrawal of the Police patrol teams from the creeks since they are becoming a tool of extortion.”

Contacted, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim said, “the matter has been reported.”


