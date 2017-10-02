I find it difficult to understand what Nnamdi Kalu wants - Ahmadu Bello's Grandson
- Danbaba said President Buhari should have arrested Kanu as soon as the agitation started
- He added that Kanu, who boasted that nobody can arrest him from southeast, is nowhere to be found
Alhaji Hassan Danbaba, the grandson of the late Sadauna of Sokoto and the first and only premier of the northern region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, has condemned the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu's actions.
Danbaba, in an independence day interview, said Kanu is a coward has generated unnecessary tension leading to untimely deaths of people.
Danbaba, who is the Magajin Gari of Sokoto, said President Buhari should have handled Kanu's agitation long before it led to the deaths of several people.
He said: “I find it difficult to understand what Nnamdi Kalu wants, bearing in mind the outcome of the secession attempt that led us into civil war.
“Honestly, if I were President Buhari, he wouldn’t have the luxury of time he had in generating tension, caused untimely death of some before I descend on him.
“Where is the coward who was threatening that anyone, who comes to arrest him, will not leave Igbo land alive?”
Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that the minister of information, Lai Mohammed has said that Nigeria does not require the permission of foreign countries to declare a group as a terrorist organisation.
The minister’s statement was in reaction to the position of some foreign countries regarding the proscription of the IPOB and its declaration as a terrorist group.
The minister spoke on Sunday, October 1 where he said Nigeria was a sovereign country that has the right to make decisions that concerns it.
