  • 02/10/2017 04:23:00
Wizkid and Olamide had an hilarious quick chat and their fans can’t just keep calm

So, Starboy CEO, Wizkid, who had a sold-out show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom, has called on Olamide to clarify him on an issue he’s having about his latest song, WO.

“Brother @olamide_YBNL .. Shey na awon omo ticker body abi na awon omo ti ka ..  ? Abeg this one don dey disturb me since” Wizkid asked the YBNL King on Twitter..

….and He responded thus: “lol anyhow you see am Champ”

Yea, that’s all.. thanks for stopping by

Wizkid and Olamide on set of Kay Switch’s music video ‘For Example’ in 2013


Wizkid has an Issue With Olamide's 'Wo' Lyrics… and Olamide Responds!
