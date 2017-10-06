Home | Headlines | FG Releases N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds for 25 Road Projects
2019: Why Atiku Should Replace Buhari – Alhaji Sugar
Goodluck Jonathan Blasts United Nations Over Global Crisis

FG Releases N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds for 25 Road Projects



  • 06/10/2017 04:05:00
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
FG Releases N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds for 25 Road Projects FG Releases N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds for 25 Road Projects

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

ABUJA—The Federal Government has released the proceeds of the N100 billion Sukuk bond to 25 key economic road projects of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing across the country.

Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, yesterday in Abuja, handed over the N100 billion proceeds cheque to the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. The Honourable Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola; Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Power,

Works & Housing, Engr. AG. Magaji, during the presentation of N100billion Sovereign Sukuk Bond proceeds cheque by the Finance Minister on Thursday, October 5, 2017 in the Conference Room of the Federal Ministry of Power, Works & Housing, Abuja. Government had issued the debut Sovereign Sukuk of N100 billion in September 2017, which was successfully completed last week.

The Sukuk bond has a tenor of seven years. Adeosun, who disclosed that the offer was oversubscribed to the tune of N105.87 billion, said the milestone was a sign of condence on the economy and the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the Sukuk proceeds would unlock the potentials of Nigeria. Earlier in his comments, Fashola commended the Finance Minister, DirectorGeneral of Debt Management Ofce, Ms. Patience Oniha, and the nancial advisers for the bond issuance for their painstaking efforts in realising the milestone.

Fashola assured the ministry’s contractors that the Federal Government was committed to the funding of its infrastructural projects across the country. Representative of the contractors, Mousa Nahkia, expressed the contractors’ gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari and the two ministers for working day and night to make the development a reality. “Nobody can hide our smiles today (yesterday), we believe in this country and its economy. This is really a great development and accomplishment,” he said.


view more articles

About Article Author

FG Releases N100bn Sukuk Bond Proceeds for 25 Road Projects
Jude Okafor

View More Articles

Related Article

Abia State kinsman asks court to order IPOB leader’s arrest in UK

Abia State kinsman asks court to order IPOB leader’s arrest in UK

Nigerian Senators Earn $1.7m A Year Whilst The US President And UK PM Don't Even Get Half Of That!

Nigerian Senators Earn $1.7m A Year Whilst The US President And UK PM Don't Even Get Half Of That!

Man Beaten To Death Over A Tuber Of Yam, Meanwhile Those Stealing Billions Are Walking Free

Man Beaten To Death Over A Tuber Of Yam, Meanwhile Those Stealing Billions Are Walking Free

Latest Nigeria News