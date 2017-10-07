Home | Headlines | Sultan of Sokoto Reveals What Will Happen to Those Shouting ‘Allah’ While Killing Others

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has disclosed that those who shout, “Allah” while killing people will end up on hell. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has disclosed that those who shout, “Allah” while killing people will end up on hell.

Delivering a lecture during the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, 57th Founder’s Day Dignity Award Lecture entitled, “Restoring the Dignity of Man,” on Friday, Abubakar also described such people as terrorists.

The monarch said anybody who killed in the name of Islam was not a true Muslim because the religion frowns at such act.

He said, “We cannot restore the dignity of man by killing innocent people.

“The herdsmen killing people are criminals and not Fulani herdsmen.

“Anybody who kills people while shouting Allah, is a terrorist and not a true Muslim and will go to hell.

“Allah hates people who kill and says they will go to hell.”

Abubakar also said education remains a veritable tool for human development as it promotes unity, peace and economy.

He said, “A country that takes education serious tends to develop healthier and happier.

“Education is light and means to restore dignity of man while ignorance is darkness.

“Education will continue to be a veritable tool for human and societal development.”

