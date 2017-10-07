NEMA Boss Slumps, Dies in Hotel Room

The Northeast Zonal Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency, Mr Abdulsalam Badamasi was on Friday confirmed dead after he slumped in his room.

Badamasi was confirmed dead on Friday after he slumped in his hotel room.

According to Daily Trust, NEMA Information Officer, Sanni Datti confirmed the death, saying the agency will come up with a statement.

Datti said “Yes, he is dead after he slumped in his room early hour on Friday and he was rushed to hospital, but later gave up.”

Until his deployment to Maiduguri mid September, he was the Zonal Coordinator in north central Jos.