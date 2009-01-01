Home | Headlines | Soldiers Allegedly Spotted in Nnamdi Kanu's House (Video)
Soldiers Allegedly Spotted in Nnamdi Kanu's House (Video)



- Nigerian soldiers have allegedly invaded the home of Nnamdi Kanu again

- The soldiers, according to reports left with personal belongings of the IPOB leader

The Nigerian Army on Sunday, October 8, reportedly stormed the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi kanu.

According to several reports, including a claim by the former minister of aviation, Fani Kayode, the army carted away some personal belongings of the IPOB leader.

Photo from a CCTV footage of the army allegedly invading Kanu's home. Photo credit: Prince Kanu Meme

A Facebook user, Prince Kanu Meme, claimed that the soldiers went away with clothes, generators and furniture in their trucks.

The army trucks allegedly parked outside Kanu's house. Photo credit: Francis Rosevelt

He wrote: "UPDATE...!!! The Nigerian soldiers are currently moving away every property in the compound of Mazi Nnamdi kanu, including mattresses clothes, generators, televisions into their trucks!!!

Share this now!!!"

Another Facebook user, King Eze, shared a video, which he claimed is a CCTV footage of the alleged invasion that occurred this afternoon.

Below is the footage shared by Eze:

Yet, another Facebook user, Francis Rosevelt shared another video of the alleged invasion.


Soldiers Allegedly Spotted in Nnamdi Kanu's House (Video)
