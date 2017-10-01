Home | Headlines | IPOB Are ‘Bastards’ if They Can’t Cause Another Civil War – Junaid Mohammed

Second Republic lawmaker, Junaid Mohammed has described the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, as “bastards” if they can’t cause another civil war, in their struggle to actualize Biafra.

He said this while noting that people of the South-East and the group should have learnt their lessons from the last civil war and try to prevent another one.

Speaking with The Sun, the former lawmaker and social commentator said after losing over one million people to the war, people of the South East should not think of another civil war.

According to Mohammed, “We have to be very careful. We know the history of those who are making agitations in Lagos. At first, they told the Igbo: ‘Go. When you go, we would go.’ The Igbo left. You know what happened? They took over all Igbo premises, all Igbo businesses, Igbo bank accounts.

“If Igbo are not stupid, will they like to go and do the same thing again? It was MKO Abiola who said that if you volunteer your head for some people to break coconut, you will not be alive to eat the coconut.

“The Biafra side lost about one million people and all the destructions. If the IPOB people want to try it again, I challenge them to try it. If they don’t try it, they are bastards. Let’s see what happens.”

The former lawmaker also faulted claims that Northern governors were speaking on behalf of the whole region as regards restructuring.

He said, “First, I don’t speak for any governor. And as a politician, I have nothing but contempt for all Nigerian governors. If you think those so-called Northern governors speak for the North, you are deceiving yourself. When the chips are down, those who speak for the North will emerge.

“I believe no governor speaks for the North. If you think they speak for the North, why don’t you say the governors in the South-south speak for their geo-political zone? Why must you say it is the Northern governors who speak for the North?

“As far as I am concerned, I am prepared to engage in the debate on restructuring only if those who are clamouring and agitating for it can tell us what it is they want by restructuring and they define it so that somebody like me can understand. I am not prepared to engage in a discussion with people who are fundamentally dishonourable and dishonest.”

