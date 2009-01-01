Home | Headlines | Prosecuting Team Reveals What May Happen in Court as Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts Remains Unknown

- Nnamdi Kanu is due to appear in court on October 17 but his whereabouts remains unknown

- A member of the prosecuting team said Kanu could be tried in absentia

- Kanu is facing a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and treasonable felony

The federal government of Nigeria may proceed to try the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in absentia as his whereabouts remains unknown.

Kanu, who is due to appear in court today, October 17, alongside three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie has been nowhere to found.

Kanu's whereabouts became a mystery after the military's exercise tagged Operation Python Dance which was recently conducted in the southeast including Kanu's hometown in Abia state.

Vanguard reports that a member of the prosecuting team on Kanu's case said the federal government is bent on proceeding with the court case with or without Kanu's presence.

The lawyer, who pleaded to be anonymous said it would not be the first time a person established to have absconded would be tried in absentia.

The lawyer said: “It will not be the first time a defendant is tried in absentia. Take the case of a former Niger Delta militant, Mr Tompolo for instance. When he refused to make himself available, FG proceeded to try him in absentia."

Recall that Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that Kanu was granted bail on Tuesday, April 25 by Justice Binta Nyako, after his five count charge was reduced to four.

Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that Kanu's disappearance may lead his sureties into a big problem.

Kanu's sureties include a serving senator and chairman of the Senate’s southeast Caucus, Eyinnaya Abaribehigh, and a high Jewish priest, Immanuu-El Shalom, with each asked to sign a bond of N100 million each.

There have been several speculations from lawyers and government representatives on what is likely to happen to Kanu's sureties if he didn't show up in court.

