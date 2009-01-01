Prosecuting Team Reveals What May Happen in Court as Nnamdi Kanu's Whereabouts Remains Unknown
- 2 hours 22 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- A member of the prosecuting team said Kanu could be tried in absentia
- Kanu is facing a four-count charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and treasonable felony
The federal government of Nigeria may proceed to try the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu in absentia as his whereabouts remains unknown.
Kanu, who is due to appear in court today, October 17, alongside three other pro-Biafra agitators, Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu, David Nwawuisi and Bright Chimezie has been nowhere to found.
Kanu's whereabouts became a mystery after the military's exercise tagged Operation Python Dance which was recently conducted in the southeast including Kanu's hometown in Abia state.
Vanguard reports that a member of the prosecuting team on Kanu's case said the federal government is bent on proceeding with the court case with or without Kanu's presence.
The lawyer, who pleaded to be anonymous said it would not be the first time a person established to have absconded would be tried in absentia.
The lawyer said: “It will not be the first time a defendant is tried in absentia. Take the case of a former Niger Delta militant, Mr Tompolo for instance. When he refused to make himself available, FG proceeded to try him in absentia."
Recall that Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that Kanu was granted bail on Tuesday, April 25 by Justice Binta Nyako, after his five count charge was reduced to four.
Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com earlier reported that Kanu's disappearance may lead his sureties into a big problem.
Kanu's sureties include a serving senator and chairman of the Senate’s southeast Caucus, Eyinnaya Abaribehigh, and a high Jewish priest, Immanuu-El Shalom, with each asked to sign a bond of N100 million each.
There have been several speculations from lawyers and government representatives on what is likely to happen to Kanu's sureties if he didn't show up in court.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Why We Are Protesting Against President Buhari - Charly Boy, Others Release Official Statement
- Underground Kidnappers Den At Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway: Lagos Police Arrest 7 Suspects
- How Mechanic In Kaduna Was Allegedly Killed By Police, Cousin Tells Story
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Boko Haram Is Political, Not Religious – 2face
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu