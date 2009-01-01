Home | Headlines | Kachikwu Breaks Silence After Fire Incident at Abuja Home, Reveals What Really Happened

- The minister of state for petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu, has described the fire incident which occurred at his Asokoro, Abuja residence, as ‘nothing serious’

- The fire broke out between Sunday night, October 15, and Monday morning, Ocotber 16; and the minister was not in the property when it occurred

- An aide to minister disclosed that it was caused by a faulty cable in his principal's bedroom; and stressed that no foul play was suspected

Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum, has spoken out concerning the fire incident which occurred at his Abuja home on Monday, October 16, Premium Times reports.

The minister confirmed that the unfortunate incident actually took place, but described it as ‘nothing serious’.

Onlinenigeria.com gathers that a spokesperson for the minister, Idang Alibi, disclosed that the incident occurred due to a faulty cable in Kachikwu’s bedroom; but no one was hurt.

The incident was immediately brought under control by security guards at the Asokoro property.

Alibi stated: “It was a mere power surge that was contained immediately.”

Kachikwu himself was absent when the fire broke out between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Alibi further stated that no foul play was suspected.

The incident comes on the heels of controversies arising from the leaked memo from the minister to President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging wrongful conduct and questionable transactions within the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Recall that Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that the private residence of Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum, caught fire on Sunday, October 15.

The fire reportedly started in the bedroom of the minister, in the evening.

