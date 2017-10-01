Home | Headlines | BREAKING: DSS Stops Reporters From Covering Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial

Operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, on Tuesday barred reporters from covering the trial of Nnamdi Kanu, the alleged leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Men of the secret police at the entrance of the court room at the Abuja Federal High Court, venue of today’s hearing said they were working under strict directives to prevent reporters from having access to the court room.

One of the DSS operatives while addressing journalists at the entrance of the courtroom said, “We are working under directives.”

Another operative in plain cloth said, “We will allow you people at the appropriate time, when we get the directive to do so.”

The trial of the IPOB leader is expected to commence today at the Justice Binta Nyako-led court in Abuja.

The IPOB leader has not been seen or heard from since security operatives allegedly invaded his residence in Umuahia, Abia State, on September 14.

