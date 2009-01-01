Home | Headlines | Aisha Buhari Pays Unexpected Visit to State House Clinic after Attacking Management

- Following her attacks on the management of the State House Clinic, Aisha Buhari has paid an unannounced visit to the medical facility

- The president’s wife arrived at the clinic on Monday at 2:30 p.m., in the company of some of her personal aides

- Mrs Buhari was received by the medical director of the facility; and had a tour of the complex before her departure

Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has paid an unscheduled visit to the State House Clinic, Aso Villa, Abuja, Premium Times reports.

The visit comes following an attack launched against the clinic’s management last week, by Mrs Buhari.

She had attacked the management over their inability to provide basic drugs and equipment even after receiving billions of naira from successive budgets.

Onlinenigeria.com gathers that the president’s wife arrived at the clinic in the company of some of her aides, on Monday, October 16, at about 2:30 p.m.

She was received by the medical director, Hussaini Munir, who showed her round the hospital.

Mrs Buhari reportedly visited old and new buildings in the complex, and also interacted briefly with some of the staff before her exit.

Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com previously reported that the presidency faulted recent media reports suggesting that the State House Medical Centre received the sum of N11.01 billion as appropriation for the period 2015-2017.

The permanent secretary of the state house, Jalal Arabi, clarified that contrary to the media claims, out of the total capital appropriation of N2,941,062,044.00 and recurrent appropriation of N465,935,358.00 for the period under reference, only the sum of N969,681,821.53 (representing 32.97%) for capital and N225,575,200.60 (representing 48.41%) for recurrent was actually released to the clinic.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines