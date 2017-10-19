IG of Police Speaks on Anambra Guber, IPOB
Idris said he was confident that the election would be successful because the threat posed by IPOB had been curbed.
It would be recalled that the pro-Biafra group had vowed to frustrate the election.
Speaking with senior officers in Abuja, Idris said “return of normalcy following the excesses of these IPOB has made it easy for us to ensure that the Anambra election is peaceful.”
He disclosed that all police commands across the country would be involved in the provision of security for the poll.
“The greatest challenge we are having now is the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. We are going to sit down to strategise on how we are going to conduct that election peacefully.
“We will involve all commands, all the state commissioners of police. We are going to sit down and send out directives towards the mobilisation of the police officers that will cover the election,” the IG said.
“Please, when you receive these directives, act on them promptly because it’s going to be a massive deployment. Anywhere you cite some mistakes, send the correction to us so that it can enable us have the deployment very fast.
“There is no time for us to be delaying on some of these issues. The election is on November 18 and I think it’s close enough for all the security arrangements to be made now, especially in terms of deployment of personnel and provision of necessary logistics.
“We are going to deploy about 15 units there to handle the election. And I believe we are going to adequately take care of the election”, he added.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Headlines
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
Latest Nigeria News
- Why We Are Protesting Against President Buhari - Charly Boy, Others Release Official Statement
- Underground Kidnappers Den At Lagos- Abeokuta Expressway: Lagos Police Arrest 7 Suspects
- How Mechanic In Kaduna Was Allegedly Killed By Police, Cousin Tells Story
- Nigerian British Councillor, Chika Amadi Suspended by Labour Party for Anti-gay Comments...See Details
- Heartbreaking: Woman Spotted Half-N*ked in Public Begging for Help After Losing 4 Kids in Kerosene Explosion
- Drama At A Funeral Ground As Drunken Friends Stop Pastor From Preaching Because Its Against Their Believe
- Horror: 9 Soldiers Currently Feared Dead in Borno As Boko Haram Attacks Oil Workers
- Boko Haram Is Political, Not Religious – 2face
- Breaking: Cultists On Rampage,15 Feared Dead In Rivers
- TOUCHING! Meet The 'Okada Man' Who Has No Fingers On His Hands (Photos)
- SAD!Pregnant Woman Dies, Daughter Husband Injured In Car Crash
- Fatal Accident Along Benin Highway Leaves 20 Dead (Photos)
- Ghastly Accident At Ikeja-Along This Morning (Photo)
- SAD! Naked Corpses Of Rape Victims Dumped In Ikorodu, Lagos (Graphic Photos)
- Top 5 Deadliest Bank Robberies Across Nigeria In 2015 (Photos)
- Notorious Armed Robbers Police Arrested In Port Harcourt (Photo)
- SAD: Vehicle Crushes 4 Year Old Girl In Mother’s Shop In Lagos
- Cult Members Kill 2 Traders Over Toll
- Ooni of Ife’s Coronation Ceremony Begins (Photos)
- Prostitution In Nigeria: 3500 Male Sex Workers Discovered In Abuja
- Deplorable State Of Nigerians Deported From The UK
- Murtala Muhammed’s Uncle, Magajin Garin Kano, Dies At 98
- Funny! Driver Fakes Own Death To Evade Fine In Calabar (Photo)
- Little Girl, Kehinde Adebiyi Suffering From Cancer Needs Your Help
- Port Harcourt As Residents Dig Up Frozen Chicken Buried By Custom Officials
- Wickedness! New-Born Baby Found In A Bush In Ilorin (Graphic Photos)
- Police Shoots Bus Driver Dead At FESTAC/Mile 2 Road, Lagos (Video)
- I Have Forgiven My Critics - Ooni Of Ife-Elect, Adeyeye Ogunwusi
- Student Shot Dead By Alleged Cultists At Imo State University Yesterday
- Woman Gives Birth To A 'Mystery Baby' In Lagos (Photos)
- Touching! One Legged Man Washing A Car While Balancing On A Stick (Video)
- OMG! See The Long Snake Found In A Nigerian Student's Locker (Photos)
- Military Pilot Who Died In Yola Plane Crash Buried (Photos)
- Alarming! Number Of People Boko Haram Has Abducted Since 2012
- Amazing! Ogun State Government To Pay All Medical Bills Of Cancer Patients In the State
- Horrible! Car Rams Into Trailer In Kwara State (Photos)
- Fatal Accident Along Abuja Expressway, Passengers Feared Dead (Photos)
- Caught In The Act! See What A Soldier Did To A Civilian At Oshodi Area Of Lagos (Photos)
- Kuje Bombings: The Day After The Bomb Blast
- Local Community Traditional Deity Tree Kills 3 In Enugu