IG of Police Speaks on Anambra Guber, IPOB

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ibrahim Idris, yesterday spoke on the November 18 Anambra election and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Idris said he was confident that the election would be successful because the threat posed by IPOB had been curbed.

It would be recalled that the pro-Biafra group had vowed to frustrate the election.

Speaking with senior officers in Abuja, Idris said “return of normalcy following the excesses of these IPOB has made it easy for us to ensure that the Anambra election is peaceful.”

He disclosed that all police commands across the country would be involved in the provision of security for the poll.

“The greatest challenge we are having now is the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State. We are going to sit down to strategise on how we are going to conduct that election peacefully.

“We will involve all commands, all the state commissioners of police. We are going to sit down and send out directives towards the mobilisation of the police officers that will cover the election,” the IG said.

“Please, when you receive these directives, act on them promptly because it’s going to be a massive deployment. Anywhere you cite some mistakes, send the correction to us so that it can enable us have the deployment very fast.

“There is no time for us to be delaying on some of these issues. The election is on November 18 and I think it’s close enough for all the security arrangements to be made now, especially in terms of deployment of personnel and provision of necessary logistics.

“We are going to deploy about 15 units there to handle the election. And I believe we are going to adequately take care of the election”, he added.

