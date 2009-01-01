Governor Fayose's G Wagon Mysteriously Catches Fire on Motion, Burns Down Completely (Photos)
- 46 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
- A G Wagon belonging to Governor Fayose was burnt down in Lagos on Wednesday, October 24
- The governor was not in the SUV during the incident and no casualty was recorded
- Cause of the fire, however, could not be ascertained
Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has lost one of his choice cars as his white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was completely burnt down in Lagos on Wednesday, October 24.
Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose's spokesperson who confirmed the incident said the SUV caught fire on the motion but the governor was not in the vehicle, New Telegraph reports.
A G Wagon belonging to Governor Fayose was burnt down in Lagos on Wednesday, October 24. Photo credit: New Telegraph
“No casualty recorded. Cause of the fire not ascertained yet,” he said.
Going further, he said: “There was an accident involving the governor’s vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday. Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there.
Governor Fayose was not in the SUV during the incident and no casualty was recorded. Photo credit: New Telegraph
“What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained,” he added.
Cause of the fire, however, could not be ascertained. Photo credit: New Telegraph
Meanwhile, Onlinenigeria.com had reported that twelve years after the first forum was inaugurated, governors from 16 southern states in Nigeria met again in Lagos on Monday, October 23, for a forum meeting.
The only governor who was missing and did not send a representative to the summit was the Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha.
Other governors present at the Southern Governors’ summit 2017 include the six southwest governors: Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose; Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun; Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Osun state governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi.
Also present were the governors of: Rivers state, Nyesom Wike; Edo state, Godwin Obaseki; Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Akwa Ibom state, Emmanuel Udom and Ebonyi state, David Umahi.
