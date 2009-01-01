Home | Headlines | Governor Fayose's G Wagon Mysteriously Catches Fire on Motion, Burns Down Completely (Photos)

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has lost one of his choice cars as his white Mercedes Benz G-Wagon was completely burnt down in Lagos on Wednesday, October 24.

Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose's spokesperson who confirmed the incident said the SUV caught fire on the motion but the governor was not in the vehicle, New Telegraph reports.

“No casualty recorded. Cause of the fire not ascertained yet,” he said.

Going further, he said: “There was an accident involving the governor’s vehicle on his way to the airport yesterday. Though he was meant to be in the vehicle, by providence, he was not there.

“What caused the sudden fire under the vehicle is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

