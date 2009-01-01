Home | Latest Addition | See How Hunger Driven Soldiers Scramble For Food Like School Kids

On Thursday, December 22, a new video emerged on the suffering and hardship faced by Nigerian soldiers fighting insurgency in Sambisa forest – Boko Haram’s most deadliest enclave.

The video showed a helicopter delivering food and water to the hungry troops.

The video shows soldiers scrambling for food and water like school kids

However, the visibly seen hungry soldiers could not wait for the pilot to turn off the helicopter before they began scrambling for the goodies within.

Some of the soldiers were seen fanning their colleagues who had either fainted or were so tired due to hunger.

The soldiers in Alangaro also complained of lack of food and water.

Condemning the nonchalance of the Nigerian army leadership on the welfare of the soldiers in the North-East, the troops called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and save them from such situation.

Army spokesperson Sani Usman said the video was made and circulated by mischievous individuals and does not portray the true state of soldiers' welfare in the region.

Meanwhile, the chief of army staff Tukur Buratai in the spirit of the yuletide has sent Christmas packages to soldiers in the North-East.

