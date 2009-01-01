Home | Latest Addition | Dino Melaye Raises Alarm: Construction of vice President’s Gatehouse To Cost N250m
Dino Melaye Raises Alarm: Construction of vice President's Gatehouse To Cost N250m



The Chairman, Senate Committee of the Federal Capital Territory, Senator Dino Melaye, on Thursday said the lawmakers could call for a review of the contract awarded for the construction of the official residence of the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

 According to Melaye, the gatehouse of the three-bedroomed apartment will cost N250m.

He also described the cost of the official residence being constructed for the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives as inflated.

The senator made the revelations at a press briefing in Abuja.

Details later.


