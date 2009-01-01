US And 9 Other Countries Hosting The Most Migrants In The World (SEE LIST)

US And 9 Other Countries Hosting The Most Migrants In The World

The rate at which people migrate to other countries is increasing in the world. According to United Nations data, there are 243 million international migrants scattered across the world. This represents roughly 3.4% of the global population.

Rates of immigration are increasing in the world. Although most countries have laws that favour migrants, some others have negative attitudes towards migrants.

Who are biggest 'receivers' and 'givers' of immigrants in the world?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has compiled a list of top 10 countries that host the highest number of immigrants and top 10 countries sending migrants.

Top 10 migrant hosting countries are:

1. United States of America

2. Germany

3. Russia

4. Saudi Arabia

5. United Kingdom

6. United Arab Emirates

7. Canada

8. France

9. Australia

10. Spain

Top 10 migrant sending countries

1. India

2. Mexico

3. Russia

4. China

5. Bangladesh

6. Pakistan

7. Ukraine

8. Philipines

9. Syria

10. United Kingdom

USA is largest migrant hosting country and India is the largest migrant sending country.

It is quite ironic that the United Kingdom, which is set to adopt stricter immigration controls, is one of the top-10 countries worldwide for sending migrants.