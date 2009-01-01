Home | Latest Addition | US And 9 Other Countries Hosting The Most Migrants In The World (SEE LIST)
IPOB Lambastes Catholic Priest: Mbaka Is A Fulani Man, Child Of Satan
Southern Kaduna Chiefs Are Allegedly Forced To Cconvert To Muslims

US And 9 Other Countries Hosting The Most Migrants In The World (SEE LIST)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 14 hours 24 minutes ago
  • 12
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
US And 9 Other Countries Hosting The Most Migrants In The World (SEE LIST) US And 9 Other Countries Hosting The Most Migrants In The World

The rate at which people migrate to other countries is increasing in the world. According to United Nations data, there are 243 million international migrants scattered across the world. This represents roughly 3.4% of the global population.

Rates of immigration are increasing in the world. Although most countries have laws that favour migrants, some others have negative attitudes towards migrants.

Who are biggest 'receivers' and 'givers' of immigrants in the world?

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has compiled a list of top 10 countries that host the highest number of immigrants and top 10 countries sending migrants.

Top 10 migrant hosting countries are:

1. United States of America

2. Germany

3. Russia

4. Saudi Arabia

5. United Kingdom

6. United Arab Emirates

7. Canada

8. France

9. Australia

10. Spain

Top immigrants hosting countries

PAY ATTENTION: Get the latest news on NAIJ.com News App

Top 10 migrant sending countries

1. India

2. Mexico

3. Russia

4. China

5. Bangladesh

6. Pakistan

7. Ukraine

8. Philipines

9. Syria

10. United Kingdom

Top immigrants sending countries

USA is largest migrant hosting country and India is the largest migrant sending country.

 

It is quite ironic that the United Kingdom, which is set to adopt stricter immigration controls, is one of the top-10 countries worldwide for sending migrants.

Think it is important? Share with your friends!


CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Latest Addition Visit website

view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

First Heavy Rainfall In Lagos Causes Flooding, Gridlock

First Heavy Rainfall In Lagos Causes Flooding, Gridlock

LCCI Urges FG To Support Agric Value Chain To Boost Food Production

LCCI Urges FG To Support Agric Value Chain To Boost Food Production

Plateau Govt Ask Residents To Use Train services

Plateau Govt Ask Residents To Use Train services

Latest Nigeria News