Trump Replies Obama: Obama Made Dumb Deal Over Refugees

President Donald Trump has blasted former President Obama for making a ‘dumb deal’ with Australia over an agreement to allow 1250 refugees come in to America.

The Obama administration struck a deal with Australia to take 1250 genuine refugees from Nauru and Manus Island.

Trump however objected to the agreement over the US receiving refugees. He was said to have insisted it was a very bad deal for the US to take.

In one of his characteristics tweets, Trump criticized the Obama administration, saying: “Do you believe it? The Obama Administration agreed to take thousands of illegal immigrants from Australia. Why? I will study this dumb deal!”

Going further, Trump in a telephone conversation which took place on Saturday, January 28 afternoon (Washington time) and Sunday morning (Australian time) accused Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of trying to ship off the 'next Boston bombers' to the United States.

According to President Trump, he would be killed politically if he follows through with the deal.

Reports also have it that Trump was skeptical about what America got out of honouring the deal.

Meanwhile, President Trump said he does not care what people call his recent order restricting people from seven Muslim countries from entering the US.

The president made this tweet following the worldwide condemnation that followed his recent order.