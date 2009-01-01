Home | Latest Addition | List Of Some Celebs Who Will Boycott Tuface Anti-Government Protest

Tuface Idibia may have the support of Nigerians for the planned anti-government protest but some of his colleagues in the entertainment industry will be boycotting the protest.

Some of the celebrities that will be boycotting the protest include:

1. Bovi - The Comedian wrote on Social network, “Boycott is too strong a word to describe my not attending. I won’t be there. Simple. It doesn’t define whether I support it or not. I am not joining the protest, and stop saying ‘we’ and ‘us.’ You don’t belong…..my life is not governed by your opinions of me."

2. Stella Damasus - The Nollywood actress believes that the protest is pointless. "That time I will use to protest and talk, I will use it to do something good for the people I can help. Before protesting anything, you have to have a clear focus,” she said.

3. Funke Adesiyan - For this beautiful actress turned politician, protesting solves nothing. She said "When people ask me why I joined politics, I tell them from the truest of my heart that it is because I got tired of how things were being done in my country. It’s not enough for us to protest, it’s more important for us, youths of this beloved nation, to get involved in governance. You could try many times before you achieve it.”

4. Blackface - Why didn't you lead a protest against these governors who mismanaged the Buhari bailout funds and the Paris Club refund money? Why did you not protest against GEJ's looting of N51 trillion naira and the Godswill Akpabio alleged looting of over N1 trillion naira from the Akwa Ibom state treasury for which he is being prosecuted by the EFCC? Why didn't you protest Akpabio's alleged corrupting of a Supreme Court justice who is currently being tried for corrupt practices on the bench? Is it because you are a corruption apologist?" he asked.

5. Femi Kuti - Though he has not clearly stated that he won't be marching, his words suggest that he's against the protest. "I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day. So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex. Who be the people wey come meet you?" he asked.

